Smaller e-tailers hit new roadblocks even as lockdown relaxes

BENGALURU : As large e-commerce firms gear up to meet the demand of non-essentials in orange and green zones, smaller e-tailers are facing challenges in manufacturing and supply chain, citing shortages of labour and packaging issues.

These challenges are leading to delay in new product launches, and might even lead to shortage in SKUs (stock keeping units), as a long-term impact. Besides, uncertainty over containment zones is further depriving these players off margins and increasing delivery costs.

“Shortage of packaging continues to be a challenge. In packaging, there is a shortage of pumps locally, and we are seeing an impact on new product launches and dispatchments owing to that.," said Abhishek Raj Pandey, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. which operates personal and baby care brand Mamaearth.

Sequoia Capital India-backed Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh had earlier said that the firm was functioning with only 40% of its warehousing workforce.

This shortage in labour seems more acute now, as migrant labourers which were stuck due to the lockdown are migrating back again to their villages.

“Labour and manpower is a problem, considering that most of the workforce which comes from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand are leaving, and there is almost a 50% shortage in manpower. We continue to hire from industries like hospitality and delivery as well as cosmetics. Looking at the challenges around manufacturing, it will take 2-3 months to come back to normalcy," added Pandey.

“For packaging materials, labels are not available for products. Out of the 10 manufacturers we are working with, 7 are not functioning, and then there is the challenge of stocks being in red containment zones, which can’t be moved out. And 70% of the manufacturing capabilities are affected across the board, owing to labour and raw material shortages. This is causing disruptions in even launching new products," said Deep Bajaj, Co-founder, Sirona Hygiene, which offers personal care products for women hygiene and sanitisation.

For Sirona Hygiene, offerings in the feminine hygiene segment are affected by 50%, owing to manufacturing woes. In spite of this, brands like Sirona and Mamaearth are looking at newer manufacturing facilities to ensure continuity in the product supply chain.

During the lockdown, manufacturers which liaison with these e-tailers also shifted focus towards manufacturing sanitisers and masks, which hit SKUs of smaller brands.

Smaller e-tailers then shifted strategies towards sanitisers and disinfectants to stay relevant. However, the government capping prices of sanitisers, amongst other reasons didn’t create favourable business opportunities.

“All our manufacturers procured licenses and shifted to manufacturing sanitisers during lockdown. Even we changed focus to create these products, however it was a loss-making proposition, considering cost of alcohol and other raw materials was rising, and government capped the MRP of sanisters to ₹100," said Dipali Mathur Dayal, CEO and co-founder of Super Smelly, which creates toxin-free personal care products.

Even Sirona Hygiene, during the lockdown, changed focus to its Bodyguard range which focuses on hand sanitisers, anti-pollution masks and disinfectant products.

And in spite of e-commerce deliveries starting to gain ground, uncertainty on containment zones, on ground is starting to look like a logistical nightmare for some small e-tailers.

“We are working with logistics partners which are still getting clarity on-ground about containment zones. Due to these delivery challenges 25% of the orders are being cancelled, and returns are a nightmare … Costs of delivery have almost doubled (from an average ₹70 to ₹150 now). We also see challenges in restocking warehouses of our e-commerce partners," adds Dayal.

Now, as these brands have worked during the lockdown, assessing demand to restock inventory for the next three months foresee an uncertain future around manufacturing their newer product lines.

“The biggest challenges during lockdown is that passes issued are not being accepted at the Delhi NCR border, acting as different states, creating a divide between supply and manufacturing. We have been using our personal vehicles to ferry supplies & offlate even that has been disrupted," said Bajaj.

Share Via