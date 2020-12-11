Smarter cars: Auto makers experiment with chips that think like humans

Smarter cars: Auto makers experiment with chips that think like humans3 min read . 11:54 AM IST
- Mercedes-Benz is exploring how neuromorphic chips could bring new AI capabilities to its vehicles
Experimental computer chips that try to mimic the way human brains work could accelerate the use of voice and gesture commands in automobiles, researchers at Intel Corp. and Accenture PLC say.
The cutting-edge technique, known as neuromorphic computing, could use significantly less energy than traditional computer- and graphic-processing units that connect wirelessly to a car via the cloud. Today’s cars don’t have the AI capabilities to recognize many speech and gesture commands, in part because of the energy requirements necessary to make those functions work.
