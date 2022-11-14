Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Mediatek Chief Executive Rick Tsai is looking to move the company's supply chain away from Taiwan in an ‘incremental manner’
Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental," the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend.