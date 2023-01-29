Smartphone growth to be muted in 20231 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Earlier this month, analysts reported a year of drop in industry shipments in 2022. This year, may either remain flat or grow in low single digits, the experts said.
NEW DELHI : India’s smartphone market is expected to remain subdued in 2023 as inflationary concerns weigh on consumer sentiment, industry experts said.
