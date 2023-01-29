Smartphone growth to be muted in 2023

“The industry presently does not expect to see consumer demand recovering, unless the market sees an influx of affordable 5G phones. While the overall device supplies are more or less normal, shipments of affordable 5G smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M13 (launched in July last year at ₹13,999) and the Vivo T1 (launched in May last year at ₹15,990) are slim right now — thus preventing high buyer interest. Unless more such devices come to the market in ample supply, 2023 is unlikely to see a rise in buyer interest," he added.