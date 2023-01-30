Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi's global vice president and former head of its Indian arm Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced his resignation after about nine years stint at the company.

The development comes amidst the ongoing legal tussle between Enforcement Directorate and Xiaomi over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation by the company.

"Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I'm lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!" tweeted Manu Jain.

He joined the company in 2014 where he spearheaded the launch of Xiaomi in India.

"Within three years Xiaomi became the no. 1 smartphone brand in India. Soon 100 percent of our smartphones and smart TVs were being made-in-India...Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India," said the outgoing Global VP of Xiaomi Manu Jain.

"After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success," Jain said in a statement.