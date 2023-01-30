Smartphone maker Xiaomi Global VP Manu Jain quits company1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
He joined the company in 2014 where he spearheaded the launch of Xiaomi in India.
Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi's global vice president and former head of its Indian arm Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced his resignation after about nine years stint at the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×