Smartwatch company Fire-Boltt launches new campaign ‘Find Your Fire’

NEW DELHI: Wearables and audio brand Fire-Boltt has launched its new campaign ‘Find Your Fire’ to celebrate its success in India. The campaign urges consumers to be the best versions of themselves. The company has launched a teaser video with celebrities like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, etc. Johar in the video said he only focuses on being the best version of himself and then asks for advice from other Bollywood stars who are also a part of this campaign.
The brand has also roped in influencers from all walks of life and associated with other Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan, Bani J, Nargis Fakhri and athletes like Sania Mirza, MC Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Sangram Singh along with the brand ambassadors, Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Shubman Singh Gill to spread awareness about it.
The 360-degree marketing campaign, it said, will reach a larger audience. In addition to this, it is running above and below-the-line activities across 40-odd cities in India and an extensive radio campaign in 10 metro cities with all key radio channels.
Arnav Kishore, founder and CEO of the firm said, “With the campaign, we want to encourage our consumers to do their best. The association with people from different walks of life reflects our campaign thought and our gratitude towards the consumers who have supported us over the years, making their fitness regime more delightful. We will continue in providing the most innovative and premium quality products which are easily accessible to customers at a competitive price."
According to research firm IDC, India’s wearables market grew 118.2% year-on-year in the June 2021 quarter at 11.2 million units with strong shipments from homegrown brands in earwear and watches fuelling this growth.