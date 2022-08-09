Smartwatch company Fire-Boltt launches new campaign ‘Find Your Fire’

NEW DELHI: Wearables and audio brand Fire-Boltt has launched its new campaign ‘Find Your Fire’ to celebrate its success in India. The campaign urges consumers to be the best versions of themselves. The company has launched a teaser video with celebrities like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, etc. Johar in the video said he only focuses on being the best version of himself and then asks for advice from other Bollywood stars who are also a part of this campaign.

