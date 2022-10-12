Smartworks expands operations, forays into tier-2 cities

New Delhi: Managed office space provider Smartworks announced its entry into tier-2 cities with centres in Jaipur and Indore, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: Managed office space provider Smartworks announced its entry into tier-2 cities with centres in Jaipur and Indore, the company said in a statement.
The company has signed up nearly 1.7 lakh sq. ft. in these cities as part of its expansion plan and is in line with the increase in demand for hybrid workspaces and pre-leasing commitments from the enterprises.
The company has signed up nearly 1.7 lakh sq. ft. in these cities as part of its expansion plan and is in line with the increase in demand for hybrid workspaces and pre-leasing commitments from the enterprises.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Smartworks has a strong presence in leading Tier 1 markets in India with tech-enabled flex spaces across Bengaluru Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Del/ NCR with over 80% enterprise clients comprising Forbes 2000, Fortune 500 and Global MNCs.
“The flex space industry is thriving and positioned for robust ongoing growth. Tier 2 cities are now sought-after destinations for enterprises as they offer both business opportunities and a diverse range of hitherto untapped talent pools. With a huge presence in Tier 1 markets, we have offered enterprises faster scalability and office setup solutions. We can now provide the same convenience, flexibility, and agile business solutions in Tier 2 cities. This fiscal year, we plan to expand to more Tier 2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad," said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.
Smartworks provides a premium workspace experience at a competitive price, and an office experience ecosystem built carefully by integrating technology, hospitality, and industry-leading partnerships.
The company leased 3 million sq. ft last year, including the world’s largest flex space campus, 7-lakh sq.ft., Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru.
Smartworks plans to add another 3 million n sq. ft. this fiscal year, bringing its total portfolio to 10 million sq.ft.