Smartworks expands operations, forays into tier-2 cities

“The flex space industry is thriving and positioned for robust ongoing growth. Tier 2 cities are now sought-after destinations for enterprises as they offer both business opportunities and a diverse range of hitherto untapped talent pools. With a huge presence in Tier 1 markets, we have offered enterprises faster scalability and office setup solutions. We can now provide the same convenience, flexibility, and agile business solutions in Tier 2 cities. This fiscal year, we plan to expand to more Tier 2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad," said Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks.