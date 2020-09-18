SMBs can account for 30% of India’s public cloud market: Nasscom

BENGALURU : Small and medium businesses (SMBs), which form the backbone of India’s economy, have the potential to account for 28-30% of the public cloud market, saya Nasscom report titled ‘SMB cloud adoption in India: Towards a cloud first nation’, released on Friday.

In FY19, SMBs accounted for $952 billion in revenue which translates to 34% share in GDP and employed 110 million people, second only to agriculture. India’s public cloud market is growing at a CAGR of 30% to touch ₹630 billion by FY25 from ₹170 billion as of FY20, as per Nasscom.

Though the covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the SMB segment, according to the report findings, SMBs that have an online presence have shown greater resilience and are expected to see short-term gains in revenue.

As per the report, SMBs in India are in the process of becoming digitally savvy. Over 60% of surveyed SMBs have already adopted cloud, though with varying degree of maturity. Technology-first segments such as e-commerce and IT-BPM firms lead in cloud adoption followed by banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, retail, automotive, healthcare and manufacturing.

“As India aims to become a cloud-first nation and with the government’s push for cloud adoption by MSMEs, it will be crucial for SMBs in India to think of themselves as digital enterprises and lead the e-revolution for India," said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

The pandemic has also accelerated cloud adoption for SMBs as they seek business continuity and collaboration in a distributed environment. This is driving demand for collaboration & conferencing tools, customer relationship management (CRM), business intelligence, marketing and security tools as well as managed services, Nasscom said.

Cloud adoption has helped customers in faster query resolutions, reduce costs and complexities, and increase productivity. Customers have seen 20-25% increase in productive gains and 15-20% of operational cost reduction.

