A new Japanese promoter, a former banker, and a recipe for success
Ravi Narayanan is charting a cautious rebuild at SMFG India Credit, tightening governance and reshaping the loan mix under its Japanese parent’s watch.
MUMBAI: SMFG India Credit has entered a reset moment. Months after its leadership change and the parent’s deeper push into Indian financial services, the non-bank financier's new chief Ravi Narayanan has made one thing clear: before growth or product expansion, the house must be put firmly in order.