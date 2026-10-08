Smirnoff Ice enters India as United Spirits bets on ready-to-drink market

United Spirits Ltd (USL) has launched Smirnoff Ice in India, marking the vodka brand’s entry into the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment as it bets on the category to drive its next phase of growth.
The company has introduced two variants - Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Max - with alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4% and 8%, respectively, in flavours including Jamun, Cranberry and Citrus, its chief marketing officer Ruchira Jaitly said. To begin with, the company has started sales in Goa, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with plans to expand to other markets ahead of the festive season.