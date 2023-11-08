‘Smoke’ vodka owner NV Group to launch new premium variants

New Delhi: NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt. Ltd, which owns the Smoke brand of vodka, is diversifying into premium gin, and is planning to add premium brown spirits to its Smoke Lab portfolio over the next two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, the firm launched the Mohulo sipping gin, primarily targeting export markets. Much like its vodka brand, initially, it will build its global presence with around 2,000 pre-sold nine-litre cases and assess domestic demand with only 10% of its volumes.

"Right now we are primarily focused on the exports market for some of our new premium products. Following the initial response, we'll look at expanding these brands in the Indian market. For instance, Smoke has been very well received internationally because of its local ingredients like pure saffron," chief executive Varun Jain said in an interview.

According to Jain, the company expects to annually sell about 1 lakh cases by the end of FY24 primarily on the back of exports to the US. Smoke Lab spent ₹70 crore to develop and produce new brands and products in the last five years, said Jain.

The Rajpura, Punjab-based parent, NV Distilleries & Breweries also makes Blue Moon gin, the Royal Envy whisky and mass whisky under the Party Special brand, as well as Smoke vodka. It posted a turnover of ₹1120 crore for FY23, and expects to close this year at ₹1,250-1,300 crore, with a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), said Jain. Most of its revenue is generated from the commodities segment, and as the company expands its premium spirits portfolio, Jain expects the firm to reduce its reliance on cyclical industries.

The commodity segment comprises extra neutral alcohol (ENA: highly purified and neutral spirit derived from grains, sugarcane, or molasses, used to produce alcoholic beverages, including vodka and gin).

Around 95% of its business comes from domestic production and a smaller share from its overseas business, where it primarily retails its vodka. The company expects its Mohulo gin, priced at ₹5000-5500 per bottle, , to contribute to its revenue stream, Jain said. "We are fully focussed on increasing our overseas business to 8-10% in FY24." he added.

“The Indian alcoholic beverage market has experienced increasing competition in the premium spirits category in the last two years, especially post-pandemic. This is due to the launch of several new spirits across more expensive and premium categories like rum, whisky and gin. For instance, this year alone nearly half a dozen firms including Radico Khaitan, Stilldistilling Spirits, Spaceman Spirits, and Third Eye Distillery Holdings have launched new brands and variants. This increase in premium categories is being driven by a growing consumer acceptance of Indian brands, due to strong word-of-mouth promotions."

According to British beverage alcohol data and insights firm, International Wine and Spirit Research, volume consumption in the Indian spirits market surpassed pre-covid levels of 2019—up 20% from 2019 to 2020 and 23% jump from 2021 to 2022, it added.

