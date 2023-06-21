New Delhi: Extending their current partnership, sports marketing agency Baseline Ventures has signed a multi-year deal to continue to exclusively represent Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The cricketer had first signed with the company in 2017.

The company said she has seen a rise in endorsements, sponsorships, and brand value. Its expertise and efforts have resulted in securing valuable partnerships with brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Red Bull, Nike, Gulf Oil, Wrangler, Hyundai, The Leela Hotels. She became brand ambassador for 15 brands in the past year for which she signed multi-year deals.

These collaborations have not only strengthened Smriti ‘s brand image but have also contributed significantly to her success both on and off the field, the company said. Two months ago, Smriti was ranked among the top 10 female athletes in the world in terms of sponsorship value and was ranked among the most marketable athletes.

She was the only Indian female athlete to make the cut among the global top 10 according to a recent study released by Sportico and Kore.

Her social media engagement remains the highest among female athletes in India, demonstrating her immense popularity and influence across various platforms. She also became the highest paid female cricketer when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her for ₹3.4 crore in the WPL.

Mandhana said, "Over the years, they have played a pivotal role in expanding my brand presence and securing valuable endorsements. Their commitment and professionalism have been unparalleled, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater heights."

Tuhin Mishra, the company's managing director, said, "Mandhana has been exceptional both on and off the field. Her remarkable talent, dedication, and influential presence have attracted numerous top brands. The brands have all signed long-term deals and most of them have even renewed with her which is testament to how much value she brings to the brands and how well she has nurtured each partnership."

Baseline represents and manages other athletes like Kidambi Srikanth, Nikhat Zareen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lakshya Sen, PR Sreejesh, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Vinesh Phogat etc.