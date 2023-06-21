Smriti Mandhana extends agreement with sports marketing agency Baseline Ventures2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Baseline represents and manages other athletes like Kidambi Srikanth, Nikhat Zareen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lakshya Sen, PR Sreejesh, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, Vinesh Phogat
New Delhi: Extending their current partnership, sports marketing agency Baseline Ventures has signed a multi-year deal to continue to exclusively represent Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The cricketer had first signed with the company in 2017.
