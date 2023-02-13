Smriti Mandhana hits it out of the park with ₹3.4 crore bid
- Mandhana, whose bidding began at a base price of ₹50 lakh, was finally sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore
NEW DELHI : Opener Smriti Mandhana on Monday received the highest bid of ₹3.4 crore for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League auctions held in Mumbai. Mandhana, whose bidding began at a base price of ₹50 lakh, was finally sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB and Delhi Capitals were the main contenders in the bidding war.
