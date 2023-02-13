Smriti Mandhana hits it out of the park with 3.4 crore bid

“I was definitely expecting this for our girls. Smriti being auctioned at ₹3.4 crore has been a record. She has created history. We were expecting the auction to be done along these lines. Richa, Shafali and Yastika have all done well. All the talent will not only become household names but will also have a lot of financial security. This will also inspire a lot of girls at a mass level to join grassroots cricket," Mishra said.