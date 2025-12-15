Snabbit in talks to raise $100-120 million amid home services boom
Summary
The company has so far raised $56 million in total funding and counts Lightspeed, Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners among its investors. With this, Snabbit is heading into its fifth funding round since being founded last year.
Snabbit, an on-demand home services provider, is in talks to raise $100 million-120 million from new and existing investors at a likely valuation of $500 million-550 million, three people with knowledge of the development said.
