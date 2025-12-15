Snabbit in talks to raise $100-120 million amid home services boom

Growth in the quick service market has been sharp over the past few months with early adoption of these services in the tier-1 market. The company clocks about ₹8 crore in monthly gross revenue, or about $12 million in annualized revenue, on the back of demand for domestic help, Agarwal told Mint in an interview in October. The company plans to move into verticals such as home cooks, childcare and elder care over the coming months.