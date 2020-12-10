Snacking kept Indians going during the pandemic: Survey

NEW DELHI: Confined to home during the protracted lockdown, Indians took to eating more snacks , picking food that offered comfort while being mindful , as per the findings of a global survey by Mondelēz International and The Harris Poll.

Almost 88% of Indians surveyed said they snacked more or the same during the pandemic, the poll released on Thursday. This marks a 20% jump from the global average and is also an increase from 2019. Indian millennials said they preferred snacks to meals.

The survey was conducted online globally by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelēz during 6-20 October among 6,292 adults aged over 18. The research spanned 12 markets, with 508 respondents from India.

The findings follow Indians cooking elaborate meals at home and baking cakes and desserts at the peak of the lockdown as eating out and ordering food remained largely out of bounds.

This trend, however, has moderated with the government allowing all economic activities to resume.

“We've seen that interesting kind of new rituals emerge at home as people are using snack as a pivot to take a break etc," said Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (Chocolates), nsights and Analytics, Mondelez India.

A higher number of Indians this year took to snacking to boost their mood, seek comfort, and relieve boredom, the survey added.

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown upended sales of packaged consumer goods. Overall, sales of snacking and beverages fell 6.9% year-on-year during the September quarter following a 25% decline during April-June, Nielsen said in a November report on the fast-moving consumer goods sector. This drop was largely on account of companies losing out on out-of-home consumption in categories such as beverages, ice-creams, chocolates and snacks. For the chocolates and biscuits category, out-of-home consumption is a massive 60%, a sales channel that was disrupted during the lockdown.

However, consumers shifted some of this to in their homes.

Snacking and beverages account for 30% of FMCG sales in India, according to market researcher Nielsen. This includes biscuits, tea, coffee, salty snacks, chocolate, noodles, confectionary etc and is the largest category within fast moving consumer goods.

As consumers munched more at home, the trend also converged with a significant shift towards healthier and immunity building food, as covid-induced anxiety made people buy more bottled honey, dried nuts, and teas. The report noted that three in four Indian adults surveyed said they relied on snacks for nourishment during the pandemic. A majority also snacked mindfully at home, with 80% of those surveyed said they exercised control portion sizes because they snacked more often.

For companies this meant having to tweak their offerings.

Viswanathan said there remains a clear balance between indulging and being mindful. A trend that, most other FMCG companies agree, will augment as an outcome of the pandemic. “So, there is definitely this balance between nourishment and indulgence that we are seeing. So, they are picking up snacks to nourish, food that does something for their body, and also something for them, emotionally, so both are playing a role. This is again linked to our strategy around enabling people with more choices in the way they want to consumer their snacks," said Viswanathan.

More shoppers in India said the lockdown also prompted them to buy and discover more branded snacks online, a trend that is likely to see more permanence going forward.

Over 70% of those surveyed said they have started to buy snacks online more often than they do in-store or offline, with eight in 10 planning to continue shopping for snacks online even when the pandemic is over.

Despite the easing of restrictions, over 80% of those surveyed said they plan to continue eating small snacks throughout the day as they view this as the “new normal" as opposed to fewer large meals.

Viswanathan said the company will “wait and watch" as to how many of these trends stick around once the pandemic has passed.

“A lot of it will evolve over a period of time. Definitely the broader theme around restricted living is bringing some of these behavioural changes. We feel that when restricted living goes away people might go back to doing a few things out of home," he said.

