Snap clocks first quarterly profit; India expansion helps grow globally

Big Tech’s latest earnings calls have also reflected on the rising importance of the Indian internet users on global parlance. In its Q4 2021 report, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, spoke about how building for India is helping the company take many products to a global scale. Alphabet and Google chief, Sundar Pichai, stated that after Google Pay (erstwhile Tez), the company is looking to premiere new monetisation tools for content creators on YouTube in India first – before taking the learnings from this market and implementing them on a global scale.