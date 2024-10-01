Snap failed to warn users about sextortion risks, state lawsuit alleges

“We designed Snapchat as a place to communicate with a close circle of friends, with built-in safety guardrails, and have made deliberate design choices to make it difficult for strangers to discover minors," a spokeswoman said in response to the suit, adding that the company continues to work on additional safety measures and has broken with major social media peers to support federal child safety legislation. “We care deeply about our work here and it pains us when bad actors abuse our service."