NEW DELHI : Snapbizz, which provides technology solutions to the neighbourhood grocery stores, has partnered with Indonesia’s Boost – the fintech arm of Axiata Digital – to cater to the digital financial needs of mom-and-pop stores in Indonesia.

“Snapbizz has provided its solutions to thousands of stores in India and now is extending its solutions to the Indonesian retail sector," the company said in a statement.

This comprises POS systems, procurement portal and invoice financing, customised according to the specific needs of retail merchants within the Indonesian market.

Over the next year, Snapbizz plans to roll out its digital financial offerings to other countries in Southeast Asia as well.

“Small retail stores are the backbone of Indonesia’s growing retail economy and will benefit hugely from easy access to our customised suite of digital solutions. We are also excited to be chosen by Boost as its business partner to create an embedded finance platform to drive inclusive growth and change through digitisation," Prem Kumar, founder and CEO, SnapBizz.

Boost is the fintech arm of Axiata Digital that provides financial services spanning payments, artificial intelligence (AI)-based alternative lending, digital insurance, cross border content services and merchant solutions. It offers services such as e-wallets, payment platform for enterprises as well as micro-financing and micro-insurance for merchants.

The partnership with Snapbizz is an important step to promote financial inclusion across various levels of entrepreneurs in Indonesia and the region, said Sheyantha Abeykoon, CEO of Boost.

Snapbizz works with neighbourhood mom and pop stores, with a network of over 50,000 stores in India.

