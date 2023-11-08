Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel shares future plans for company, from India expansion to AI and AR development
Snapchat's success in India, the CEO Evan Spiegel said can be attributed to the company's focus on visual communication, and this resonates with users who are seeking a break from the negative aspects of social media.
Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has witnessed exceptional growth in India, doubling its user base to 200 million monthly active users within a year, co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel told The Economic Times. He also shared the company's strategies and outlook for the Indian market.