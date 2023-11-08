Snapchat's success in India, the CEO Evan Spiegel said can be attributed to the company's focus on visual communication, and this resonates with users who are seeking a break from the negative aspects of social media.

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has witnessed exceptional growth in India, doubling its user base to 200 million monthly active users within a year, co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel told The Economic Times. He also shared the company's strategies and outlook for the Indian market.

Key Insights for India Spiegel said he perceives "vast opportunities" for Snap Inc. India, the report added. Snap has expanded its team in India, including the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as India lead, and Ajit Mohan as Asia Pacific region head. Spiegel, who is in India, also highlighted the importance of meeting team members, developers, creators, and advertisers in person.

Snapchat's success in India, the CEO said can be attributed to the company's focus on visual communication, and this resonates with users who are seeking a break from the negative aspects of social media.

"The growth trajectory in India remains strong, with ample room for further expansion," he added.

On the user demographics, the report noted that Snapchat reaches 75 percent of 13-34-year-olds in over 25 countries. India, with a median age of 28, represents a young and dynamic demographic, making it an energizing market for the company, it added.

Snapchat Plus and Spotlight's Growth Spotlight, Snap's short video offering, has been a significant driver of growth in India. The company has already gained over five million Snapchat Plus subscribers globally. They are testing versions of Snapchat Plus without advertising to meet user preferences, it said.

Further, while it's still early in the monetization phase, Snap Inc. has also made significant investments in its ad platform, as per the report. The company is building a team in the region, led by Ajit Mohan, to drive results for advertisers, Spiegel said.

AI and Augmented Reality Snapchat aims to simplify AR development using AI, Speigel said. He added that features in Lens Studio enable developers to create 3D assets more easily, and large language models (LLMs) facilitate the creation of dynamic lenses without extensive coding. '"This approach streamlines the process of creating engaging AR experiences," he added.

Spiegel also noted that Snapchat's primary focus is on foundational models for image and video, with an aim to create fast and lightweight models capable of running on devices, aligning with their vision of empowering visual expression.

On the regulatory and ethical aspects, Speigel said the company is focused on using AI as a creative tool and monitors its usage to prevent misuse. With the proliferation of Open Source AI, ensuring responsible use becomes increasingly important., he added.

On innovation, Speigel said Snap's independence allows it to "innovate quickly". He added that while there are challenges in a world of tech giants, Snap believes that its ability to create products loved by users and its dedicated team will drive continued growth.

Snap also sees significant growth opportunities in augmented reality or AR and views it as the next frontier in computing, Speigel said. He added that they aim to bring the benefits of computing into the real world, making it a significant growth opportunity.

Refocus on India Snapchat and Speigel were in the midst of a storm in 2017 after Indians called for a boycott of the company following a few alleged unsavoury statements by the CEO.

Snapchat attempted to quell the controversy over an alleged statement of its CEO Evan Spiegel that Snapchat is “only for rich people" and that he didn’t want to “expand into poor countries like India". The statement kicked up a storm among social media users.

“Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It’s available worldwide to download for free," a spokesperson for Snapchat said in a statement to CNN. Snapchat strongly denied allegations by a former employee Anthony Pompliano, who alleged in a lawsuit that Spiegel had once shot down his suggestion to pursue growth in certain international markets. Pompliano alleged that Spiegel said Snapchat is “only for rich people" and that he didn’t want to “expand into poor countries like India and Spain.

"Those words were written by a disgruntled former employee. We are grateful for our Snapchat community in India and around the world," the spokesperson said.

