Snapchat launches editing tool, gifting and marketplace for creators

Snapchat's new Screenshop feature helps users scan photos and shop similar looks with recommendations from hundreds of brands. (Snap)
 2 min read . Updated: 21 May 2021, 10:16 AM IST Saumya Tewari

NEW DELHI: Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat, has announced a number of initiatives to help creators on its platform grow their audience and build business.

At its third Partner Summit, Snap Inc. revealed that the platform reaches over 500 million monthly active users with roughly 40% of its community located outside of North America and Europe. In India, Snapchat has grown daily active users (DAU) over 100% year-on-year (y-o-y) in each of the last five quarters.

To help build its creator community, the company has launched Story Studio which is Snap’s new standalone app that offers editing tools to make professional content for mobile, on mobile. The app will also offer insights into trends happening on Snapchat. It is launching later this year on iOS and will be available for free.

Snapchat is also launching 'gifting' using which subscribers can now send gifts to official Snap Stars to kickstart conversations. Snap Stars earn a share of the revenue from gifts, which are received through story replies and purchased via in Snapchat Tokens.

The social media platform has is extending short video feature Spotlight on the web at snapchat.com/spotlight where creators can upload a video into Spotlight directly from Chrome or Safari, and anyone, even without a Snapchat account, can access it.

Snapchat has also announced the launch of Creator Marketplace. Brands can use this new portal in the self-serve business manager to find and contact verified creators, starting with top AR lens creators and, in the future, Snap Stars and Creators on Spotlight.

Snapchat is also making its camera more inclusive working with several noted directors of photography to learn techniques they use to best capture actors with darker skin tones. These features will become available in Camera Kit, so developers all over the world can make their cameras more inclusive.

The platform also launched Screenshop which is a new Scan feature that helps users scan photos and shop similar looks with recommendations from hundreds of brands.

