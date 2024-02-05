Snapchat parent Snap to layoff 10% of its workforce in fresh round of job cuts
Social media giant Snap has decided to layoff 529 employees, which constitutes 10% of its workforce in fresh round of job cuts. The Snapchat parent expects incurring pre-tax charges, mainly comprising severance and associated expenses, as well as other charges, with an estimated range of $55 million to $75 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.