Snapchat to strengthen bet on Indian originals

According to a recent report by global management consulting firm Bain & Company, the short-form video market, which includes user-generated videos or those brought out by creators and influencers on both homegrown apps like Moj, MX Taka Tak, Roposo and others that emerged in the wake of the TikTok ban as well as those backed by foreign players such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, has exploded over the past two years-growing 3.5 times in user base and 12 times in total time spent across platforms. More than 200 million Indians watched short videos at least once in 2020, with an active user spending up to 45 minutes a day on these platforms.