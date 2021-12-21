Snapdeal files papers for 1,250 crore IPO

Snapdeal’s draft IPO documents said it may sell up to ₹250 crore of shares to financial institutions in a pre-IPO placement, which would be 20% of the fresh issue portion; in that case, the primary issue size will be reduced accordingly. According to the documents, Snapdeal will use ₹900 crore of the issue proceeds to finance organic growth initiatives and the rest for general corporate purposes.

