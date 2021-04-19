NEW DELHI: At a time when majority of e-commerce platforms in the country are focussing on providing branded products, Snapdeal has announced the launch of a new brand campaign “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal" focussed on value products.

The campaign aims to break the perception that only branded products ensure good quality, while most value products don't tend to last long.

Conceptualised and developed in partnership with All things small and EO2 the campaign, takes the humour route featuring Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, taking a light-hearted dig at a mindset that feels that anything can be good only if it is branded.

The campaign is targeted towards smart, value-conscious buyers, who are not necessarily taken in by the “brand quotient", but are focussed on getting good quality, high utility items including fashion, accessories, homeware and much more. This is Snapdeal's first celebrity association four years after its association with actor Aamir Khan created trouble for the company following actor's rising 'intolerance' in India.

Snapdeal now wants to ride on the relatibility and affinity Genelia and Ritesh bring to the platform.

“Over the last four years, we have ramped up our capabilities across segments (supply chain, seller community and product assortment) to serve our customers. We are trying to bridge the gap between expensive branded and low-quality non-branded products that are currently available across Indian e-commerce platforms. We believe that customers shouldn't have to do a trade-off between quality and price," said Soumyadip Chatterjee, director, brand marketing at Snapdeal.

The company said its research showed that while users were familiar with value-priced options, they also seek a consistently predictable experience on quality, assortment, price and service. Snapdeal aims to provide it.

With a current userbase of 30 million, Snapdeal works with a community of 5 lakh sellers. Around 80-85% of its traffic comes from non-metro cities where value buying is prominent.

The market for value retail in India is estimated at $210 billion, which is three times of branded retail. Depending on the category, while 15-40% of the branded market is already online, only 2-3% of the unbranded, value merchandise is online. This vast value e-commerce opportunity is also enabled by the growth of e-commerce beyond India’s top 40 million households to the next ~ 170 million households, accounting for nearly 60% of India.

The campaign includes 10 videos ranging and will run across digital platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. It will further be amplified using influencers.

