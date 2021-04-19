Snapdeal launches new campaign focussing on value e-commerce

The market for value retail in India is estimated at $210 billion, which is three times of branded retail. Depending on the category, while 15-40% of the branded market is already online, only 2-3% of the unbranded, value merchandise is online. This vast value e-commerce opportunity is also enabled by the growth of e-commerce beyond India’s top 40 million households to the next ~ 170 million households, accounting for nearly 60% of India.