Snapdeal launches Sanjeevani platform to connect patients with plasma donors

Indian e-commerce player, Snapdeal, on Monday said that it has opened its platform to help families of patients suffering from covid-19 to connect with potential plasma donors, through its new platform, Sanjeevani.

The Sanjeevani platform can be accessed via website and mobile app, allowing patients and donors to register themselves with their mobile numbers and email IDs, while providing relevant information like blood group, location, age and donor recovery date. After registering, Snapdeal’s algorithm will look for relevant matches and connect patients with potential donors.

After a match is found, based on donors consent, their details will be sent to the potential recipient. In addition, donors and recipients will also be provided info on the nearest plasma bank, the company said in a statement.

“Using its wide reach in India across smaller towns and cities, Snapdeal has created an easy to use platform called ‘Sanjeevani’ accessible via website and mobile app. Sanjeevani was first launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors. But given that it has been especially hard to find eligible plasma donors at this time, Snapdeal has opened this platform for everyone," the company said.

On Monday, India reported 3.66 lakh new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total national tally of the infection to 2.26 crore, according to data released by the union health ministry.

At present, India has 37,45,237 active coronavirus cases, with a total of 3,754 covid related deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Mint reported earlier.

Over the past month, several startups have joined forces to help in fighting the deadly second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

For instance, Amazon India, last week said that it has imported close to 100 ICU ventilators in the country. In April, the company also joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) along with other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines from Singapore.

Last week, even ACT Grants, a not-for-profit movement created by the venture capital and startup community in India said that it has partnered with Swasth Alliance, a non-profit alliance of over 150 healthcare organisations and Feeding India to source and distribute 50,000 oxygen concentrators.

These oxygen concentrators will be donated across India, free of cost, largely to various public health institutions and NGOs, with Delhivery and Amazon, acting as logistics partners, ACT Grants said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.