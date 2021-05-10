Snapdeal launches Sanjeevani platform to connect patients with plasma donors

“Using its wide reach in India across smaller towns and cities, Snapdeal has created an easy to use platform called ‘Sanjeevani’ accessible via website and mobile app. Sanjeevani was first launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors. But given that it has been especially hard to find eligible plasma donors at this time, Snapdeal has opened this platform for everyone," the company said.

