Snapdeal partners Cashfree Payments to enable instant refunds for CoD orders

Snapdeal partners Cashfree Payments to enable instant refunds for CoD orders

With the integration of Cashfree Payments’ product ‘Cashgram’, Snapdeal will be able to process refunds with only the customer’s mobile number or email address, with credits automatically flowing to the customer’s UPI-linked bank account, or wallet.
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST Livemint

  With the integration of Cashfree Payments' product 'Cashgram', Snapdeal will be able to process refunds with only the customer's mobile number or email address, with credits automatically flowing to the customer's UPI-linked bank account, or wallet

Snapdeal, a value commerce platform, on Monday announced its partnership with payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments, to enable instant processing of refunds against cash on delivery (CoD) orders.

Traditionally, processing refunds for CoD orders has been a multi-step and time-consuming process, which includes manually adding the customer's bank account details, onboarding the customer as a payee and tracking as well as reconciling refunds batch-wise.

Online shopping is getting increasingly more popular, especially among customers from smaller cities. A recent RedSeer report commissioned by Snapdeal has highlighted this rapid growth of online customers in India’s 2+ cities and towns, who are expected to triple in size from about 78 million in 2021 to nearly 256 million by 2026.

A significant proportion of buyers from smaller cities prefer to pay in cash for their online purchases. For

With the integration of ‘Cashgram’ by Cashfree Payments, Snapdeal now offers a seamless and fast refund process, where customers can get their refund instantly or later as per their own choice, either to their bank accounts or to their preferred wallets.

Speaking on the partnership, Sarvartha Kanchan, vice president-supply chain management and customer experience, Snapdeal said, “We endeavour to provide a delightful experience to our users at all touchpoints. For our users, who prefer the convenience of cash on delivery, we wanted to provide an equally efficient, yet secure refund process. Through our integration with Cashfree Payments, we offer our buyers the convenience to directly add the required details to their “Cashgram" and receive their refunds when and how they want, including on weekends and also outside banking hours.

Reeju Datta, co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, “In a customer journey, providing a seamless payment experience is critical. And issuing refunds, especially to Cash on Delivery (CoD) customers, has been one of the concerns for e-commerce businesses. We are delighted to partner with Snapdeal to enable a seamless CoD refund experience for their customers. An instant, hassle-free refund experience, combined with consistent and accurate communication to the customer is going to be a breakthrough and a way forward from all the future payment."

