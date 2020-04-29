Snapdeal partners with Gamezop to add gaming options on its platform

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has partnered with mobile gaming startup Gamezop to add gaming options for users visiting the site and increase engagement. Gamezop’s top gaming titles like Savage Revenge, Tower Twist, Battle Fish, Rafting Adventure and Sticky Goo are now available for users on Snapdeal.

Users will be able to play these games instantly on Snapdeal’s website and app without the need to install them as standalone apps. Additionally, each game will have a predefined target for users. Upon achieving these targets, discount codes will be unlocked that can be redeemed against purchases on Snapdeal.

Earlier, Snapdeal had launched games like Stack up, Jackpot Machine, Find The Queen, Guess The Price, Spin the Wheel, and Shuffle and Win on the platform. Some of these games unlock coupon codes for discounts on the app.

Snapdeal said that it is expanding its online gaming feature to help drive higher engagement with shoppers who are visiting its website. The company did not comment not whether use engagement had dropped on its platform since the Indian government has disallowed e-commerce firms from selling non-essential products.

The Gurugram-based e-commerce firm had around 70 million users visit on its website and app every month prior to the nationwide lockdown on March 23rd.

Earlier the union home ministry gave permission to e-commerce platform to sell non-essential goods from 20 April, but later flip-flopped on the decision and revoked it. This has put many e-commerce firms in distress as many firms had begun gearing up to list non-essential products on their platforms after the initial permission was given.

During the ongoing lockdown Snapdeal claims to have witnessed a 24X increase in items on customers' wishlist, with users waiting to buy apparel, personal grooming products, fitness accessories and household items like pressure cookers, kitchen tools, LED bulbs, bedsheets, and towels.

According to industry estimates, e-commerce sales have been down by almost 90% in India after the lockdown was introduced in late March. A large part of e-commerce companies’ gross merchandise value (GMV) includes smartphones, consumer electronics, apparel and large appliances, which are currently not allowed to be sold online as per government lockdown norms.

“Snapdeal’s penetrating reach across India has fascinated us for a long while. We are extremely excited to play our part in increasing time spent and transactions on their platforms," remarked Manpreet Randhawa, head of partnerships, Gamezop.

