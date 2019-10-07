Online marketplace Snapdeal said that it concluded its first Diwali sale of 2019 with record orders received, showing a massive growth of 52% over last Diwali volumes.

The growth of e-commerce via increased adoption was also evident from the sharp increase in first time users on the platform - which more than doubled from the last Diwali season.

Nine out of every 10 orders received on Snapdeal were from non-metro towns across India.

According to Snapdeal, the increase in volumes from smaller cities was a pan-India trend. However, cities like Nagpur, Surat, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Panaji, Jamshedpur, Shimla and Guwahati emerged as the new e-commerce hot spots of India, with orders surging at least four-fold over the previous year.

Over 120 cities and towns across the country registered at least 2X volumes compared to last Diwali sales. These include cities like Satara, Anand, Bharuch & Pali (West India), Malerkotla, Roorkee, Jhansi & Haridwar (North India), Hazaribagh, Raniganj & Paradip (East India), Tezpur, Itanagar & Majuli (northeast India) and Khammam, Hassan, Miryalaguda and Bhimavaram (South India)

Snapdeal attributed this growth to the deepening of its focus on value-priced merchandise. The company said that in the last two years, Snapdeal has added 60,000 plus new seller partners, who have added over 50 million new listings through a structured engagement aimed at building a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers. Snapdeal now has more than 500,000 registered sellers, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace.

According to Kunal Bahl, CEO & Co-founder, Snapdeal: “This festive season, we are witnessing the early phase of India’s rich and vibrant bazaars exploring the online opportunity. 100% of the sellers on Snapdeal are independent, third-party sellers and hence the growing volumes on our marketplace translate directly into greater opportunities for India’s small and medium businesses. It is a matter of great pride for us to help build an enabling and inclusive Indian e-commerce ecosystem."

Snapdeal’s 8-day sale was planned to maximise the opportunity for buyers to browse the endless feed on the Snapdeal app. In the 8-day, “Snap-Diwali sale" that ran from 29th September-8 October, the platform clocked more than 76 million visits - surpassing its monthly visits within the first week of October 19.

During the sale more than 15 million users played “Spin the Wheel" game on the Snapdeal app to discover additional bargains and win sale coupons.

Snapdeal’s second “Snap-Diwali" sale will be live on 11th October and will run till 13th October’19.