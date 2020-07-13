Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl to lead CII's e-commerce committee

NEW DELHI : Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said Snapdeal's Co-founder & CEO Kunal Bahl has taken over as the Chairman of its e-commerce committee for the year 2020-21.

The upcoming e-commerce policy, the consumer protection rules and a consistent interpretation of the intermediary status of e-commerce platforms figure high on the immediate agenda of the committee, a CII release said.

"While as a nation we are living through unprecedented times, it is precisely in times like this that we need to come together and work for the larger good," Bahl said.

He further noted that "accelerated digitalization in everyday lives had started to blur the demarcation between those who like to transact online and those who prefer the experience of dealing through physical channels."

In its meeting held last week, the Committee had resolved to use the growth and momentum of India's e-commerce sector to support the revival of India's economy.

The committee will also focus on resolving policy issues that will help accelerate the growth of exports through e-commerce platforms.

"The on-going year is an important one for India's e-commerce sector as various key policies, rules & regulations are under discussion and finalisation.

"The committee will work closely with the government to support harmonisation of various laws under finalisation with the aim to ensure ease of business and compliance for the industry," CII said.

The promotion of exports through e-commerce is one of the explicitly stated objectives of India's upcoming e-commerce policy.

Measures to enable protection for gig workers, impacted by the business disruption were included as a key priority for the on-going year, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

