BENGALURU: E-commerce firm Snapdeal on Thursday said it has opened 130 new distribution hubs since January 2021, across 26 states and two union territories.

The maximum number of hubs is in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, Snapdeal has augmented its logistics network in Jammu & Kashmir and in the northeast. The network expansion will serve growing demand for online shopping from smaller cities such as Baramulla (J&K), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Khammam (Telangana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Sambalpur (Odisha), Tumkur (Karnataka), Latur (Maharashtra), Dimapur (Nagaland) and is designed to speed up deliveries for customers in these cities and in surrounding areas.

The expanded network is also designed to cater to the surge in demand that is typical of the festival season that starts from early October.

“The new hubs are located in areas where there is either growing buyer demand or higher seller concentration. The new facilities are designed towards rapid pick-ups from sellers and faster deliveries to buyers", a Snapdeal spokesperson said. “The network expansion will also reduce the distance that some of our shipments travel by helping fulfill some of the demand from within the region."

Snapdeal now serves over 26,000 pin codes, reaching over 90% of Indians across India, including metros and smaller towns.

