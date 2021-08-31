NEW DELHI : Snickers, the nougat, caramel and nuts filled chocolate bar from Mars Wrigley portfolio, has launched a new campaign starring theatre and film actor Vinay Pathak alongside young artist Vedika Nawani. Bringing to life the brand proposition of ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’, the film has a humorous take on ‘Hunger Pangs’ that consumers have often seen and loved in brand's ad films.

Made by advertising agency, BBDO India, the new TVC depicts a departure from the usual change in personality of the protagonist, to an unusual and outlandish act or decision, as seen in the film where Pathak, portraying the role of a father, ends up buying a ‘monster’ truck during a hunger pang and decides to give in to his mid-life crisis by indulging in a misplaced whim of passion. He eventually realizes this when he eats a Snickers on his daughter’s insistence. The campaign has resonated with netizens with the film crossing 2.5 million views on Snickers official YouTube channel.

"Over the years, we have been able to build a brand personality that resonates with our consumers and creates a strong brand recall with the proposition, ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’. The new TVC brings to life yet another humorous take on this," said Kalpesh R. Parmar, country general manager, Mars Wrigley, India.

Snicker campaigns have typically depicted a dramatic personality change caused by hunger pang—we have seen former Indian cricket skipper M.S. Dhoni lose his cool, Rekha as a drama queen and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turning into a Bollywood Diva. The new TVC depicts departure from the usual change in personality of the protagonist, to an unusual and outlandish act or decision when you are hangry (hungry + angry).

"India is a key market for Snickers globally and it is imperative for us to constantly evolve and strengthen our brand positioning. While the new campaign has a universal appeal, it has been tailored for our Indian consumers. The idea is to recreate a regular setting where the ‘out of sorts behaviour’ manifests itself as a crazy moment of mid-life crises, depicted by the father’s decision to purchase a monster truck. In a nutshell, we’re evolving," added Parmar.

The film is available in nine languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Gujrati and Marathi. It is being promoted across digital, social and television.

On the campaign, Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer of BBDO India, said, “We built on the long-running global idea and human truth: when you’re hungry, you’re just not yourself. The task was to refresh it for immediate impact—something that will be instantly noticed, distinctive and drive salience for Snickers. The monster truck was it as the incongruity is intriguing."

