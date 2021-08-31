Snickers launches campaign with a twist on hunger pangs

Made by advertising agency, BBDO India, the new TVC depicts a departure from the usual change in personality of the protagonist, to an unusual and outlandish act or decision, as seen in the film where Pathak, portraying the role of a father, ends up buying a ‘monster’ truck during a hunger pang and decides to give in to his mid-life crisis by indulging in a misplaced whim of passion. He eventually realizes this when he eats a Snickers on his daughter’s insistence. The campaign has resonated with netizens with the film crossing 2.5 million views on Snickers official YouTube channel.

