Snowflake doubling down on investments in India; sees massive headroom to expand: MD

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) AI data cloud firm Snowflake views India as a "land of opportunities" for data and AI, and is significantly increasing its investments in the country to tap into its massive potential, a top company official has said.

The company is strategically expanding its presence and capabilities, aiming to grow its headcount to over 700 employees by the end of 2025.

"Snowflake is doubling down on India as an investment destination. As a destination where we are heavily invested to make sure that we serve the Indian market, we serve global customers from India, and we also invest in the country in terms of AI and skill sets out there.

"If you look at the world of data in India, we have a lot of headroom to expand, not only Snowflake, but most players in this space, there's a massive headroom to expand," Vijayant Rai, India MD of Snowflake, told PTI.

The company has recently opened a new office in Mumbai and plans to expand its presence in Bengaluru by August 2025.

These expansions will support teams across sales, operations, solutions engineering, marketing, and the Pune CoE, which the company describes as the only one of its kind in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region. Notably, 50 per cent of Snowflake's APJ partner ecosystem is rooted in India, including firms like Deloitte, EY, LTIMindtree, TCS, AWS, and Microsoft.

Some of the firm's major customers in India include Piramal Finance, Godrej Capital, Bajaj General Insurance, Swiggy, and Urban Company.

Snowflake sees opportunity to grow in financial services, SMEs, digital natives, manufacturing, and the public sector, Rai said.

"The public sector is absolutely a big focus area for us. In India, this year, we put in actual investments in terms of resources in Delhi, to start our public sector business. So, we are shaping it up. We are absolutely committed to working with the public sector in the days and years to come," he said.

