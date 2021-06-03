Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Snowman Logistics partners with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine in India

Snowman Logistics partners with Dr Reddy's for Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine in India

Premium
Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The company will provide temperature-controlled end-to-end logistics solutions for the delivery of the two-dose Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine across India.

Snowman Logistics has entered in a strategic partnership with Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's to provide temperature-controlled end-to-end logistics solutions for the delivery of the two-dose Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine across India, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Snowman Logistics has entered in a strategic partnership with Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's to provide temperature-controlled end-to-end logistics solutions for the delivery of the two-dose Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine across India, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The company will offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The company will offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

''The locations are strategically located to take care of not just the state distribution, but the whole of the regional requirements. The temperature, throughout, will be maintained between -20 degrees Celsius and -25 degrees Celsius. With this, Snowman will be the largest 3PL service provider for vaccines in the country offering national reach to Dr. Reddy's Lab,'' Snowman Logistics said.

The company said that it has the capability to readily store 650 million doses at any given time, which can be increased to 1.05 billion doses with a short notice for Pan-India distribution. It also has the ability to store at upto -80 degrees Celsius, and provides real time temperature monitoring to ensure the correct conditions for vaccine distribution during the entire supply chain.

In addition, the company has a capex plan of roughly 425 crores for capacity expansion, with a focus on the Pharma and E-commerce sector where the company has seen huge increases in demand since the onset of the pandemic, especially as there is a dearth of capacities in the organised sector, Snowman said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!