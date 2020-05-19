Snowman Logistics’ stake sale to Adani gets murky

“ALL (Adani Logistics Ltd) has received a letter issued by Gateway Distriparks Ltd in relation to a purported repudiation of the share purchase agreement and ALL has duly responded to the same. ALL has categorically denied the correctness and basis of the statements, assertions and claims being made by Gateway Distriparks Ltd," Adani said in a regulatory filing late Monday. This followed a 11 May announcement by Snowman’s promoter, Gateway Distriparks Ltd that the deal to sell promoter stake to Adani has been called off as “the condition for completion of transaction by 31 March 2020 was not met by the Acquirer despite without prejudiced good faith attempts to resolve the matter, and the Agreement is not in force due to repudiation thereof by the Acquirer."