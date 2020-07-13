Soap makers ride hygiene focus

ITC Ltd , Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Emami Ltd and Dabur India are among companies rolling out more germ kill or hygiene soaps, hoping to exploit a surge in demand for such products amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Soap is a common household product across the country but demand has gained pace since the outbreak and amid increasing awareness about the need to maintain hygiene.

The recovery in demand for soaps will be a boost to consumer goods companies. Growth in sales in the soaps bar category slowed to 4.6% in 2019 from 6.5% a year ago, according to Euromoitor. This was in line with a general slowdown in the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Last year, India’s largest FMCG company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, cut prices in its soaps portfolio—Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy—to pass on lower input costs and boost sales.

In the short-term, antiseptic, germ-kill and preventive soap sales could grow at a faster pace, compared to plain soaps, driven by rising consumer awareness around hygiene, say analysts.

To be sure, health agencies have stressed the importance of washing hands using any soap or an alcohol-based sanitizer. However, given consumer interest around preventive health, launches under hygiene personal care have gone up.

ITC, Godrej, Emami and Dabur have launched anti-bacterial soaps to capture a bigger slice of the $3.1 billion bar soap market. While Dabur entered the germ protection category with a soap brand called Sanitize, Emami marked its re-entry in the category with two variants of antiseptic Boroplus soap and also launched sanitizers under the same brand in June.

“Demand dynamics have changed significantly. To meet this consumer need, Dabur has launched a range of hygiene products, including health soaps under the Dabur Sanitize brand," Dabur India Ltd’s CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

Wipro’s Santoor, too, has switched its communication to promote its hygiene benefits. “In the medium term, there could be a shift from the beauty part of the body wash, soaps and liquids to ‘protection’," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president (research), Edelweiss Securities.

Godrej, which owns Cinthol and Godrej No. 1. brands of bathing soaps, expects the category to grow well due to increased consumption. Since March, the firm has expanded its portfolio of home and personal hygiene products under its Protekt brand. “There could be higher growth in the health segment but it may not happen at the cost of other segments as overall there could be a consumption increase," Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and Saarc at Godrej Consumer.

Soaps and washing products with natural ingredients such as neem and aloe vera are also likely to win favour. Kataria said Godrej will continue to strengthen the communication around the Godrej No. 1. soap that has positioned itself to offer benefits of natural ingredients.

Earlier this month, ITC, which sells beauty soap brand Vivel, launched Savlon Hexa soap, extending its Savlon germ protection brand.

Building on the existing franchise will help brands win share, said a top executive at ITC, whose brands compete with Reckitt Benckiser’s Dettol, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Lux and Lifebuoy.

The expanding market for soaps could also see new entrants chip away at market shares of existing brands. “So it is already close to 100% in terms of a category penetration, which means every household does buy a soap. So, new launches have to come at the expense of one another," said K Ramakrishnan, managing director of the Worldpanel division at research firm Kantar.

He said the communication around soaps will move from displaying beauty-related benefits to highlighting immunity and protection. “Even beauty might come with immunity boosters," he said. Edelweiss’s Roy, meanwhile, said market share could come at the expense of small, regional players.

Anil Chugh, president, India consumer care business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting—that sells Santoor soap—said the firm needed to create consumer awareness with the WHO stating that soaps are supposed to kill viruses. “Santoor has taken this activity up in its communications...This trend will continue as long as the covid fear is top of mind among public," Chugh said.

