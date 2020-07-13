Soap makers ride hygiene focus

Godrej, which owns Cinthol and Godrej No. 1. brands of bathing soaps, expects the category to grow well due to increased consumption. Since March, the firm has expanded its portfolio of home and personal hygiene products under its Protekt brand. “There could be higher growth in the health segment but it may not happen at the cost of other segments as overall there could be a consumption increase," Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and Saarc at Godrej Consumer.