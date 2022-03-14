Sobha appoints Jagadish Nangineni as managing director for 5 years

We wish to inform that, at the Board Meeting held today, i.e. Monday, March 14, 2022, subject to the approval of the Shareholders, the Board has approved the appointment of Jagadish Nangineni as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director, designated as Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a period of five years, with effect from 01 April, 2022, the company said in a filing.