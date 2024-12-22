Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Group's philanthropic arm on Sunday laid the foundation stone for building homes for orphaned girls and elderly women here.

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust laid the foundation stone for Devi Home in Moolamcode, Palakkad, Sobha Group said in a statement.

This initiative is designed to provide a safe and nurturing housing facility for orphaned girls aged 10 years and below, and elderly women aged 50 years and above.

"Devi Home will accommodate 144 residents -- 72 young girls and 72 elderly women -- from underprivileged backgrounds across Kerala...," the statement said.

Initially, the preference will be given for the three economically backward panchayats of Kizhakkencherry, Vadakkencherry and Kannambra in Palakkad district.

Spread over 26,000 sq ft of land, the facility of 42,000 sq ft of built-up area will provide basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter.

In addition, it will offer educational support for the young girls and skill-training workshops for the elderly women. The facility will be managed entirely by women staff.

PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Sobha Ltd, said, " Devi Home is our endeavour to provide a safe and compassionate philanthropic home for young girls and elderly women who are often overlooked by society."

"At Sobha, we believe in creating meaningful opportunities for those in need, and this initiative embodies our vision of fostering dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging," he added.

Alathur MLA K D Prasenan said this Trust has been serving the people of Kerala with compassion over the years.

"Their initiatives are truly noble, covering education, healthcare, housing, community feeding, dowry-free weddings, and women empowerment, all for the lesser privileged."

As part of the event, Prasenan also laid the foundation stone for a hi-tech Anganwadi building, which is being built by the Trust to further strengthen early childhood education and care in the region.

As part of the CSR, Sobha Group is undertaking 'Griha Sobha' housing initiative that will provide 1,000 free homes to lesser privileged families in Palakkad district of Kerala by 2030.

These initiatives also include 'no-dowry weddings' that have supported almost 700 couples across Kerala.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Sobha Menon and Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Ltd.