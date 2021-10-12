Sobha launches premium residential project in GIFT City

“We are very happy to be a part of GIFT City, which has been recently accorded ‘Platinum’ certification for Green Master planning, design, and implementation of its Phase-I development by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The announcement about the Ahmedabad metro rail network by 2024 and increasing overseas investments is making GIFT city a desired commercial and residential hub. Sobha Avalon blends in providing residents a luxury abode and caters to the ‘walk-to-work’ concept on which GIFT City is built. The pandemic has led people to lead an active lifestyle and the project is equipped to address this need," said Ravi Menon, chairman, Sobha.