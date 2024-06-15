Soccer Star Ronaldo Buys Stake in Porcelain Maker Vista Alegre
(Bloomberg) -- Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to buy a 10% stake in Portuguese porcelain manufacturer Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS from Grupo Visabeira as the soccer star continues to invest part of his fortune in a range of businesses.