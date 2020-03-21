Social distancing: Uber and Ola suspend shared cab rides to contain Covid-19

Bengaluru: Cab hailing platform Uber has temporarily suspended its pool rides in India in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). The decision comes at a time when the authorities are asking for social distancing to contain outbreak of the virus.

“We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India. In line with the Government advisory, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel," said an Uber spokesperson in a statement.

It had earlier urged drivers to observe a self-imposed curfew on 22 March, Sunday. However, Uber has clarified that it will continue to “offer (cab) services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve", the spokesperson added.

Uber’s two-wheeler taxis in major cities such as Chennai, Delhi, and Gurugrum remained functional on Saturday. Similarly, Ola’s bike taxi option was also operational in the same cities.

Ola had also suspended its shared cab option in India after the government’s advisory. A spokesperson said on Friday that Ola will, however, continue to offer all other offerings like Micro, Mini, and Prime as well as Rental and Outstation services.

Both Ola and Uber operate four and two-wheeler taxi operations in India spreading across at least 250 cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Thursday all citizens should follow the self-imposed curfew and cautioned that India could not be immune to the global pandemic.

“I appeal that in the coming few weeks only those who really have to, step out (of their homes). As much as possible, work and do business from home," he said. He urged those between 60-65 years and older to not leave their homes.

Ola and Uber currently employ more than 30 lakh drivers in India, as per industry estimates in 2019. Out of this, most of the demand is seen in metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and others.

Both Uber and Ola classify themselves as a platform that helps connect drivers with customers, hence drivers are considered to be contractual workers and do not stand to receive any extra benefits. Uber and Ola, however, voluntarily provide health insurance, loans, and other family welfare benefits.

An early 2019 estimate pegged that around 1.3 million Indians migrated to five cities—Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai during a six month period from October 2018 to March 2019.