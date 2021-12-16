Social media platform Reddit says it filed confidentially for IPO

Earlier this year, after Huffman said that while he believed masking and getting vaccinated was the right path forward during the pandemic, Reddit was “a place for open and authentic discussion and debate," including for “conversations that question or disagree with popular consensus." Days later, the company posted that “many of our users are telling us that they are confused and even frustrated with our handling of Covid denial content on the platform," and banned a subreddit that allegedly had Covid-related misinformation.