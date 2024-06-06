Netizens expressed worry over Adobe's new policy update allowing access to user content, raising concerns about privacy, legality, and trust in software companies.

Multiple users of Adobe software products have raised the alarm on social media, alleging that a new policy update allows the American MNC full access to their work — regardless of proprietary requirements or non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), netizens alleged that a newly popped policy update would allow Adobe "full access" to anything created using the company's suite of products.

Some asked fellow Adobe and Photoshop clients to take cognizance and delete the apps, while others raised the question of the legality of such a move from the corporate.

Mint has reached out to Adobe for a statement, and this story will be updated once the company spokespeople respond.

The Concerns "Here it is. If you are a professional, if you are under NDA with your clients, if you are a creative, a lawyer, a doctor or anyone who works with proprietary files - it is time to cancel Adobe, delete all the apps and programs. Adobe can not be trusted," wrote one X user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They also attached screenshots of the alleged policy update, which they claimed breached user "trust", especially highlighting the update that states: “We've made some changes to the Adobe General Terms of Use regarding the use of Software and Services, including: Clarified that we may access your content through both automated and manual methods, such as for content review."

Another user questioned whether the policy update would now allow Adobe access to all their creation, including "NDA work". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user alleged that this was an over-reach by Adobe and questioned the legality of the company having such access to client content. “We keep our content on-premises within our collaborative environment when it comes to Adobe apps and others. So, if they're going to do this then they're sending content _out_ of our systems. Since when did software companies become law enforcement companies? Did an Adobe Lawyer even vet this? Its implications?"

Privacy and AI learning concerns converge Overall, this is a part of a growing number of netizens who have raised concern about corporate access to data and fears of its subsequent use in AI training models and other development tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, when ChatGPT parent OpenAI showcased its latest AI model, GPT-4o, with a demo featuring voice interaction across text and images, there was a range of reactions, from those who expressed excitement and welcomed the technology to those who had words of caution.

Privacy and copyright — a long-time criticism of AI training models made its presence known, with some worrying for the future of human jobs as AI advances and others verging on warnings and calling into question the legality of AI training models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

